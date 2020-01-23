TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

