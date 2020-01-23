Truist Financial (TFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Truist Financial to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

