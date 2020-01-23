TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.51 Million

Brokerages expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) to announce $162.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.50 million and the highest is $170.52 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH reported sales of $118.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full-year sales of $483.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.59 million to $495.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $587.39 million, with estimates ranging from $584.12 million to $590.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%.

TNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 444,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.