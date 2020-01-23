Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $688.86 million, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.16. Tucows has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Analysts expect that Tucows will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tucows by 840.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tucows by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Tucows by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tucows by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

