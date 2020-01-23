UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $12.51. UBS Group shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 4,329,374 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 347,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $4,705,467.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,337 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,490,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,673,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,507,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,004,000 after buying an additional 2,866,079 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,814,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,310,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 745,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

