UEX (TSE:UEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 641240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of UEX in a report on Saturday, November 30th. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.45 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $47.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

UEX (TSE:UEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that UEX Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

UEX Company Profile (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and cobalt properties in Canada. The company holds mineral property interests in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. It primarily focuses on the Christie Lake project, the Horseshoe-Raven project, the Shea Creek project, and the West Bear project.

