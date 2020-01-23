United Parcel Service (UPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $116.77. The company has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

