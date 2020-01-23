US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Cheniere Energy Partners LP’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CQP. Raymond James downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 241.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

