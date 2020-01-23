US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEQP. ValuEngine upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

CEQP opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.90.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8,014.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,507,000 after buying an additional 787,131 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

