US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Tallgrass Energy LP’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TGE)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Tallgrass Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

TGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

TGE stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tallgrass Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 509,108 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 459,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 254,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.