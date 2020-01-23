USA Truck (USAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). USA Truck had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.40 million. On average, analysts expect USA Truck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USAK opened at $7.31 on Thursday. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $63.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USAK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

