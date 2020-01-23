Valero Energy (VLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VLO opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

