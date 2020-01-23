ValuEngine Downgrades Independence (NYSE:IHC) to Sell

Independence (NYSE:IHC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE IHC opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $617.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.21. Independence has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.17 million for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 7.13%.

In other news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $40,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,425 shares in the company, valued at $619,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Independence by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Independence during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Independence by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independence by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Independence by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

