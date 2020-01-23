ValuEngine Upgrades Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) to “Buy”

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

GDOT stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 2,492.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 132.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

