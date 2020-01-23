Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 271.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $129.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $106.62 and a 1-year high of $130.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.6617 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

