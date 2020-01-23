VF (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

VF (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.85 billion.VF also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.30 EPS.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of VF from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.83.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.56. VF has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VF will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other VF news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

