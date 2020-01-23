Vincent D. Foster Purchases 278 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Director Vincent D. Foster acquired 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.86 per share, with a total value of $11,359.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 245,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,016,910.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PWR opened at $41.09 on Thursday. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Quanta Services by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 146,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

