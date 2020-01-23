WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Sells 122,800 Shares

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 122,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.47 ($1.05), for a total transaction of A$181,007.20 ($128,373.90).

ASX WAX opened at A$1.46 ($1.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.43. WAM Research Limited has a one year low of A$1.11 ($0.79) and a one year high of A$1.53 ($1.08).

Get WAM Research alerts:

About WAM Research

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.