Warburg Research Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) a €0.95 Price Target

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) has been assigned a €0.95 ($1.10) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HDD. Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €1.40 ($1.63) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €1.27 ($1.48).

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock opened at €0.95 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €1.14. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a one year low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a one year high of €2.13 ($2.48).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

