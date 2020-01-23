WEC Energy Group (WEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group has set its FY19 guidance at $3.51-3.53 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $98.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $69.76 and a 52 week high of $98.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.55.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

