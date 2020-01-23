Wedbush Comments on Citizens Financial Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

NYSE CFG opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 159,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

