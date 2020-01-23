Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $257.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 159.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICPT. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

ICPT stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.50. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $52,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,563 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

