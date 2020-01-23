Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of Broadway Financial worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BYFC opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Broadway Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

