Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aphria were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aphria by 410.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 407,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the second quarter worth $1,700,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in Aphria by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aphria by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after buying an additional 135,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price target on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

NYSE:APHA opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Aphria Inc has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

