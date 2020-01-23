Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EZCORP by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $174,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EZPW shares. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.31 million, a PE ratio of 159.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. EZCORP Inc has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that EZCORP Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.