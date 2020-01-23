Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $117,000 Stock Position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encana by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082,247 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Encana in the third quarter valued at about $33,555,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Encana by 872.5% in the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,629,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,793 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Encana by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,601,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,557 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Encana by 43.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,114,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,792 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

In other Encana news, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of Encana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encana stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.04. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

