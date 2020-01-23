Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $172,000 Stake in Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 169.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.21% of Lantronix worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,599,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.25 and a beta of 0.77. Lantronix Inc has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantronix Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Sunday.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $65,556.54. Insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock worth $82,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.