Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $194,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 161,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of CEV stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

