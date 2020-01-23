Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $70,000 Stock Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 1,710,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 1,221,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 82,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,075,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $431.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -0.65.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUX. B. Riley reduced their target price on McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.90.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.