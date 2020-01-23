Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $94,000 Position in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,968 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.23% of Zafgen worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZFGN. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zafgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zafgen during the second quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 16.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZFGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 target price on shares of Zafgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFGN opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.38. Zafgen Inc has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zafgen Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

