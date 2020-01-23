Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $205,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 156,852 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

