Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $188,000 Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,895 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBBY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,312 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 838,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,270.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 785,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 588.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 691,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 591,066 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

