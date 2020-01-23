Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1,098.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,230,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 212.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,999,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,650 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 5,662.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,886 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

CPE opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $845.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

