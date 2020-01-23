Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,504.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 386,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 362,342 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,174.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 620,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 572,022 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $482,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 41.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0489 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.