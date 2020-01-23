Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,908,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,101,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 76,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $46.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0973 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

