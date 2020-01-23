Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 43,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 89.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 254,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 120,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FT opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

