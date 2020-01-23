Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,355 Shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in MILLER HOWARD/COM by 30.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MILLER HOWARD/COM during the second quarter valued at $246,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM in the second quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

MILLER HOWARD/COM stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%.

About MILLER HOWARD/COM

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

