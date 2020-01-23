Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

ISTB opened at $50.58 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $50.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0997 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

