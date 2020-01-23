Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisign during the third quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Verisign by 11.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 648,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,745 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VRSN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $214.09 on Thursday. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.51 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

