Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/21/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/14/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/4/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/5/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/29/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $189.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.82.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 108,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 443,490 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

