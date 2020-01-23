Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Buy Rating for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCO. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average is $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 50.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,829,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

