WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 709.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.21.

In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $149,794.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $221.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $227.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.