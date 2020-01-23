Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.