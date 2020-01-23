WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.11.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in WSFS Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

