Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $140.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $102.03 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $3,061,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,858,394.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,327,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $144,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 303,011 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

