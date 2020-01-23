Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.25, approximately 7,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 270,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

YTEN has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $280.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. National Securities lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.01.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($6.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.60) by $0.20. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 168.01% and a negative net margin of 995.38%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -25.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

