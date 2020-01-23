Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 126,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIG opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.