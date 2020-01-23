Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 126,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIG opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.