Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.67 Million

Analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post $39.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.80 million and the highest is $67.54 million. Regenxbio posted sales of $40.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year sales of $59.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.20 million to $91.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $207.33 million, with estimates ranging from $169.67 million to $286.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regenxbio.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In other news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regenxbio by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,270,000 after purchasing an additional 169,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 190.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,543 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. Regenxbio has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $63.21.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regenxbio (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.