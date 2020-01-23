Zacks: Analysts Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post $15.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.29 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted sales of $14.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $59.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.06 million to $59.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $64.06 million, with estimates ranging from $62.98 million to $65.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 31.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on LMRK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $427.45 million, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.89. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

