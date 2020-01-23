Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYV. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 4,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,686 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,074,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,112,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,762,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV opened at $74.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7,465.00 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

